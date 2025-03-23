Driver killed, more than 20 injured in bus accident in Mie

Photo taken early Sunday shows a bus that veered off the road and crashed into a wooded area in the town of Mihama, Mie Prefecture, on Saturday night.

A bus veered off the road and crashed into a wooded area Saturday night in Mie Prefecture, killing the driver and injuring more than 20 passengers, according to local police and emergency responders.

The accident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on National Route 42 while the overnight coach, operated by Seibu Kanko Co was en route to Saitama, north of Tokyo, from Nachikatsuura, a town on the southern coast of Wakayama Prefecture.

A total of 23 people were on board, of whom 22 were taken to hospitals. The driver, 57-year-old Satoshi Hashizume, from Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, was confirmed dead, and the remaining 21 sustained minor injuries.

The substitute driver was sleeping at the time of the accident, with the front of the bus sustaining heavy damage, authorities said.

