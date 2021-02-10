Driver on Seibu Railway train falls asleep while at controls

Seibu Railway Co said that a male driver in his 20s fell asleep while operating a train on Tuesday.

At the time, nearly 700 passengers were on board the train, Sankei Shimbun reported. No delays or overruns occurred at any stations, the rail operator said.

According to Seibu Railway, the driver dozed on and off for about 15 minutes while operating a semi-express train. A passenger reported seeing the driver snoozing at the train’s controls to a station attendant at Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo. However, the driver continued to operate the train until a replacement was arranged.

The Saitama-based railway company said in a statement: “We will firmly instruct our crew of the tremendous responsibility to take accountability for our passengers’ lives.”

