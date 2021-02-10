Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Driver on Seibu Railway train falls asleep while at controls

2 Comments
TOKYO

Seibu Railway Co said that a male driver in his 20s fell asleep while operating a train on Tuesday.

At the time, nearly 700 passengers were on board the train, Sankei Shimbun reported. No delays or overruns occurred at any stations, the rail operator said.

According to Seibu Railway, the driver dozed on and off for about 15 minutes while operating a semi-express train. A passenger reported seeing the driver snoozing at the train’s controls to a station attendant at Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo. However, the driver continued to operate the train until a replacement was arranged.

The Saitama-based railway company said in a statement: “We will firmly instruct our crew of the tremendous responsibility to take accountability for our passengers’ lives.”

How were they able to stop the train? Do they have automatic/remote stopping systems in place?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Automatic remote control Mr. Speedo.

I checked that once again for my five day trip to Hiroshima tomorrow. I vehemently questioned the station master to get a direct answer at Shin Yokohama and he sent me links showing me the fail safe systems they have on all trains and lines.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

