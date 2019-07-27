Drug firm to seek talks with Nobel laureate Honjo with new proposal

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, which sells a cancer treatment drug based on the discoveries of Japanese Nobel laureate in medicine Tasuku Honjo, has decided to make a new proposal to him in an attempt to settle a dispute over a license fee, a company source said Saturday.

Ono Pharmaceutical, which started selling the drug Opdivo in 2014, will revise its earlier plan of donating up to 30 billion yen ($276 million) to Kyoto University where Honjo is a distinguished professor, the source said, adding, "It won't be good for both sides if the conflict is prolonged. We need to have discussions."

Honjo said last month he will decide as early as in July whether to sue the Japanese pharmaceutical company to demand a hike in a license fee for the drug, which is usually used to treat skin and lung cancer.

The 2018 Nobel laureate has been dissatisfied with the fee under an agreement signed in 2006, arguing his current share of patent income is considerably low and the explanation provided by the company at the time was insufficient.

Ono's new proposal could raise the amount of donations to the university, first put on the table in November, but it has no plans to increase the fee, according to the source.

A lawyer for Honjo told Kyodo News that they will prepare simultaneously for two scenarios -- a restart of negotiations with Ono and a lawsuit against the company.

But the lawyer said, "We will not file a lawsuit in August and look to see how Ono acts."

The discovery of the protein PD-1 by Honjo and his team in 1992 later led to the development of Opdivo that triggers the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Honjo launched negotiations with Ono over a license fee in 2011. He has said the company proposed raising the fee between 2013 and 2014 but did not carry it out completely and instead came up with the offer in 2018 to give donations.

Honjo has estimated the market for cancer immunotherapy drugs to expand to 4.5 trillion yen in 2024 and he believes the Osaka-headquartered company is making a great deal of money out of selling Opdivo but he is not receiving sufficient reward.

The scientist has said he is hoping to donate most of his patent revenue to a foundation supporting young researchers at Kyoto University. He has already done so with his Nobel Prize money.

© KYODO