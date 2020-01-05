Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Drunk ANA flight attendant causes 4 domestic flights to be delayed in Fukuoka

2 Comments
TOKYO

A female flight attendant for All Nippon Airways (ANA) caused delays in the departures of four domestic flights from Fukuoka Airport after she was found to be over the legal alcohol limit before boarding.

According to a statement from ANA on Saturday, the flight attendant in her 20s was scheduled to board a flight from Fukuoka to Narita Airport on Friday morning, Fuji TV reported. However, she tested positive for alcohol during a pre-boarding inspection.

The airline was forced to switch crew members, which delayed a total of four flights — three of which were heading to Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Those flights were delayed up to 25 minutes.

According to ANA regulations, cabin crew are prohibited from consuming alcohol 24 hours before a flight instead of 12 hours which used to be the policy. The airline said the cabin attendant had been drinking the night before.

The mandatory alcohol test was carried out before flight NH2124 was scheduled to depart at 7:20 a.m. on Jan 3. After the test, taken at 6:30 a.m., showed that the woman had 0.14 milligrams of alcohol per liter on her breath, a scramble to replace her caused planes to be delayed.

The flight attendant reportedly told ANA that she had been drinking shochu (distilled liquor) with a friend at a restaurant in Fukuoka on Thursday night. She apologized and regretted “being careless” for violating the airline’s regulations.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

At least it wasn't a pilot this time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hardly inebriated...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy News

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Happy New Year From GaijinPot

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Anime & Manga

Capcom Store Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #62: Humidifier Adds Fire Instead of Moisture to the Air

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo