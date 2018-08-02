Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this screenshot of a news report by Fuji TV, an illustration shows how a man got stuck under the seats on a Yamanote Line train on Wednesday. Photo: Screenshot/Fuji TV News Report
national

Drunk passenger gets head stuck under seat; causes temporary panic on Yamanote line

TOKYO

A drunk passenger in his 50s caused a temporary panic on Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line on Wednesday after his head got stuck under a seat.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. on July 1 at Hamamatsucho station. The man, "fairly drunk" according to witnesses, was riding on the train when he lost balance and collapsed on the floor. He then crawled toward the seats, eventually reaching the empty space between the seats and the floor, where he decided to take a rest. There his head got stuck and he was unable to pull himself out from the narrow space.

Fellow passengers informed train staff who called emergency services and the man was eventually rescued after they removed the entire seat, Fuji TV reported.

The man wasn’t injured, but complained of ear pain, so he was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check.

The incident obstructed train services for over an hour, affecting an estimated 17,000 people.

LOL!

Not even close to the weirdest thing I’ve seen on the Yamanote line.

Affecting an estimated 17,000 people.

... and that was just on the one train!

Be careful!

nothing more pathetic than a grown man who can't hold his drink

