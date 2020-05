An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Ibaraki Prefecture and surrounding prefectures on Monday morning. No tsunami warning was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, which measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, occurred at 6:02 a.m. at a depth of 100 kilometers. Its epicenter was northeast Ibaraki Prefecture.

