Eisai, Biogen apply for Alzheimer's drug approval in Japan

This image provided by Eisai shows vials and packaging for its medication Leqembi.

Japanese pharmaceutical firm Eisai Co said Monday it and U.S. firm Biogen Inc applied with the health ministry for approval of an Alzheimer's drug that could become the first available in Japan that both treats the disease's cause and slows symptom progression.

The two companies hope to gain approval by the end of the year following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision earlier in the month to grant it fast-track approval.

Eisai said it had applied with the European Medicines Agency on Jan 9 for approval to sell the medicine in Europe. The firm also submitted the drug data to China's National Medical Products Administration in December.

Branded Lecanemab, the new drug co-developed by Eisai and Biogen is for early-stage treatment of the fatal, brain-robbing disease. The drug removes a type of protein called amyloid beta, which is considered the cause of the disease. The protein accumulates inside the brain and destroys nerve cells, Eisai said.

The firm said clinical trials demonstrated the new drug curbed the progression of symptoms, such as worsening memory and impairment in judgment, by 27 percent compared with a placebo.

It is expected that Lecanemab will be expensive after Eisai set the drug's price in the United States at $26,500 per year.

The Alzheimer's Association, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, said 55 million people in the world are living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.

A research team at Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has estimated 6.75 million people will suffer from dementia in Japan in 2025. In 2014, the total costs for dementia patients in the country, including medical and nursing care, were 14.5 trillion yen.

