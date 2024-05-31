Elderly couple attacked by bear in their home in Gunma Prefecture

A 74-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were injured by a bear in their home in in Annaka City, Gunma Prefecture, early Friday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 12:20 a.m. Local media reported that a woman called 119 and said that her husband had been injured by a bear.

Police said the man told them that her and his wife were asleep but that he was awakened by a noise at the door. When he opened the sliding door, a bear entered the house and attacked him, scratching his head with its claws.

The man's wife was also attacked by the bear while trying to save her husband, and fell, breaking her right arm.

The bear, which was estimated by the couple to be about one meter long, is on the run. Police and local hunters patrolled the area Friday.

© Japan Today