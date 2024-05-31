 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Elderly couple attacked by bear in their home in Gunma Prefecture

0 Comments
GUNMA

A 74-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were injured by a bear in their home in in Annaka City, Gunma Prefecture, early Friday.

According to police, the incident happened at around 12:20 a.m. Local media reported that a woman called 119 and said that her husband had been injured by a bear.

Police said the man told them that her and his wife were asleep but that he was awakened by a noise at the door. When he opened the sliding door, a bear entered the house and attacked him, scratching his head with its claws.

The man's wife was also attacked by the bear while trying to save her husband, and fell, breaking her right arm.

The bear, which was estimated by the couple to be about one meter long, is on the run. Police and local hunters patrolled the area Friday.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog