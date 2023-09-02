Elderly couple attacked by black bear in Niigata Prefecture

An elderly couple in their 70s were injured Sunday morning during an attack by a black bear in a field in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, police said.
The black bear first attacked the husband at around 5:20 a.m. when he was watering a field in Minamiuonuma, leaving him with injuries on his face and arms, according to the police.
His wife was then scratched by the bear on her right arm after rushing to the scene. A neighbor called for an ambulance.
Black bears inhabit some parts of the Japanese archipelago, while the much larger brown bear lives in Hokkaido, the country's northernmost main island.© KYODO
Jay
Now, a reasonable response in a developed country would be to tranquilize the bear and relocate it.
A third-world, immoral response would be for some geriatric hunters with shaky barrels to maximize its suffering by shooting at it and performing whatever the opposite of a "clean kill" is.
Sadly, that is the reality that this bear will face.