Elderly couple die after car plunges off wharf into sea

HOKKAIDO

An elderly couple died after the car they were in went off a wharf into the sea at a port in Shiraoi, Hokkaido, on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. A witness said the car pulled into a parking spot at the edge of the wharf, then backed up and suddenly went forward again, going over the edge into the water. Police believe the driver mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

A fisherman called police. About one hour later, divers retrieved the bodies of the driver, Eiji Fukumoto, 78, and his wife, Setsuko, 84. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

