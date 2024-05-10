 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Elderly couple die after their car goes into sea at fishing port in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

An 82-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife died after the car they were in went off a pier at a fishing point in Fukuoka on Thursday night, in what police believe was a likely suicide.

According to police and the fire department, at around 8 p.m., a man called 119 and said he had witnessed a light passenger car go off the pier into the sea at Nata port in Higashi Ward, TV Asahi reported. 

Divers retrieved the bodies of the elderly couple who were in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

