Elderly couple found dead at home in Sakai

The bodies of an 81-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife were found in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Friday.

Police said they found the bodies at the municipal housing complex at around 3:25 p.m., Kyodo News reported. Police said a neighbor had contacted them to say the couple had not been seen for about a month.

The door and windows of the second-floor apartment were closed but not locked, police said. The man was found lying on his side on the floor near the door, while his wife was seated slumped over a kotatsu in the living room. The lower part of her body was naked.

Police said the couple appeared to have been dead for some time, adding there were no external signs of injury on the bodies. They said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

