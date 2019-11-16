Elderly couple found dead in suspected double suicide in Yamagata Pref

The bodies of an elderly couple were found in their home in Nanyo City, Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday, police said, adding they believe the couple may have committed suicide.

According to police, a social welfare worker discovered the bodies of Kojiro Saito, 82, and his wife, Kikue, 78, at around 1:45 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported.

The couple lived in a one-story wooden house. After receiving a concerned call from a neighbor who noticed that several days’ newspapers remained untouched in the Saitos’ mailbox, the welfare worker went to check on them. He managed to enter the home through one unlocked window.

Police said there was no evidence of any struggle or signs that someone had broken into the house. Nor were there any signs of external injuries on the bodies.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

