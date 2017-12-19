Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Elderly couple jump from condo in apparent suicide

7 Comments
TOKYO

An elderly couple jumped to their deaths in an apparent suicide at a condominium in Tokyo’s Musashino City, police said.

According to police, at around 10:10 a.m. Monday, a resident of the same apartment building found a man believed to be in his 80s collapsed near the bicycle parking area, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man's wife, who is in her 70s, was lying near his body.

Police were called and said both the man and woman were confirmed dead at the scene.

In the building's 10th floor corridor, shoes belonging to the deceased man were discovered. Police believe the couple jumped to their deaths.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

7 Comments
Login to comment

Sad..........

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Unreal. Why? Was life so bad as an elderly couple in Japan?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Good thing they didn't hit anybody. Could have been a lot worse than just the two deaths.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

there is a huge forest just near fuji, beautiful scenery, view and extremely easy to get lost and die while reconnecting to nature and without causing grief to others... people are not clever enough for that though

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Alex.

You talking about the suicide forest? Where many go to hang themselves.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

That was a quick conclusion. How do we know it wasn't a murder suicide?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

yea the suicide forest...my personal belief is that once someone reached a point where they decide to no longer live and old / mature enough for this decision to be firm, they should be allowed to discontinue thei existence peacefully. We already have enormous amount of people existing on total life support with no chance of recovery just because euthanasia is not widely accepted.

I see absolutely no problem with dying in nature and dissolving into nature peacefully.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Parks and Gardens

Akasakayama Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tofuya Ukai: A Dining Oasis Underneath Tokyo Tower

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Savvy’s Women Of The Year: 11 Inspiring Leaders We Met In 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Present Tense: Grammatically Correct Japanese Gift Giving

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

A Foreigner’s Guide to Marriage in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next