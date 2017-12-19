Elderly couple jump from condo in apparent suicide

An elderly couple jumped to their deaths in an apparent suicide at a condominium in Tokyo’s Musashino City, police said.

According to police, at around 10:10 a.m. Monday, a resident of the same apartment building found a man believed to be in his 80s collapsed near the bicycle parking area, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man's wife, who is in her 70s, was lying near his body.

Police were called and said both the man and woman were confirmed dead at the scene.

In the building's 10th floor corridor, shoes belonging to the deceased man were discovered. Police believe the couple jumped to their deaths.

© Japan Today