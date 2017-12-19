Elderly couple jump from condo in apparent suicide

An elderly couple jumped to their deaths in an apparent suicide at a condominium in Tokyo’s Musashino City, police said.
According to police, at around 10:10 a.m. Monday, a resident of the same apartment building found a man believed to be in his 80s collapsed near the bicycle parking area, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man's wife, who is in her 70s, was lying near his body.
Police were called and said both the man and woman were confirmed dead at the scene.
In the building's 10th floor corridor, shoes belonging to the deceased man were discovered. Police believe the couple jumped to their deaths.© Japan Today
7 Comments
Login to comment
GW
Sad..........
Slickdrifter
Unreal. Why? Was life so bad as an elderly couple in Japan?
Gorramcowboy
Good thing they didn't hit anybody. Could have been a lot worse than just the two deaths.
Alex Einz
there is a huge forest just near fuji, beautiful scenery, view and extremely easy to get lost and die while reconnecting to nature and without causing grief to others... people are not clever enough for that though
pacint
Alex.
You talking about the suicide forest? Where many go to hang themselves.
Michael Jackson
That was a quick conclusion. How do we know it wasn't a murder suicide?
Alex Einz
yea the suicide forest...my personal belief is that once someone reached a point where they decide to no longer live and old / mature enough for this decision to be firm, they should be allowed to discontinue thei existence peacefully. We already have enormous amount of people existing on total life support with no chance of recovery just because euthanasia is not widely accepted.
I see absolutely no problem with dying in nature and dissolving into nature peacefully.