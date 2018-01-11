Elderly couple killed in head-on collision in Kagoshima tunnel

An 83-year-old woman and her 89-year-old husband were killed in a two-car head-on collision in a tunnel in Ibusuki, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Wednesday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. in the Narikawa tunnel. Iku Nakamura was driving a minicar that collided head-on with another minicar in the opposite lane, Fuji TV reported. Both Nakamura and her husband, Muneo, who was in the front passenger seat, died in the collision. Muneo's 83-year-old sister, who was sitting in the back, was taken to hospital where she remained in a critical condition on Thursday, police said.

The driver of the other minicar, a 32-year-old male physical therapist, sustained minor injuries. He was quoted by police as saying the other car veered over the center line into his path.

