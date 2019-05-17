Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kozo Iizuka leaves a hospital in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: YOUTUBE/FNN
national

Elderly driver involved in fatal Tokyo crash released from hospital

0 Comments
TOKYO

An 87-year-old former government official whose car was involved in a fatal crash last month in Tokyo was released from hospital on Saturday before being questioned by police on a voluntary basis, investigators said.

"I'm sorry," Kozo Iizuka, who sustained broken bones after the crash around noon on April 19 in the capital's Ikebukuro district, said in a weak voice upon entering Mejiro Police Station in Tokyo.

While hospitalized, Iizuka also underwent voluntarily questioning by police officers, who seek to charge him with causing death and injury through professional negligence.

The crash killed a 3-year-old girl and her mother, and injured nine others including Iizuka's wife, who was in the car with him.

Iizuka has so far claimed that the brake did not work when his car started to accelerate before striking a guardrail, plowing through crossings and hitting a garbage truck.

But the police believe he most likely stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake as they have found no technical problems with his car.

The accident has added to concerns about the increasing number of elderly drivers on the road as Japan's population rapidly grays.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES