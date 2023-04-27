75-year-old Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv

When Fuminori Tsuchiko arrived in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv last year, he said he wanted to do anything he could to help people following Russia's invasion.
Moved by the plight of residents forced by Russian shelling to shelter in subway stations, the 75-year-old Japanese national from Tokyo decided to stay.
For months, he said, he lived in a metro station and worked as a volunteer distributing food in the subway.
He and a Ukrainian he met in the station have now opened a free cafe in Kharkiv's Saltivka neighborhood - mainly thanks to what he said were donations made by Japanese people via social media.
"June, July, August, September, October, November, December - (for) seven months I stayed in the metro, underground, sleeping or eating, and together (with) many, many Ukrainian people," Tsuchiko said.
FuMi Caffe serves about 500 people a day, he said.
Tsuchiko said he had been visiting Ukraine as a tourist in February 2022, when the Japanese embassy urged him to leave as Russia prepared to invade. He went to the Polish capital Warsaw but said he returned two months later.
One visitor to the cafe, Anna Tovstopyatova, said she had come to make a donation.
"It's great that there are so sincere people with an open heart and soul, who sacrifice their life and time to help and give hope," Tovstopyatova said.
Kharkiv held off Russian forces and Ukrainian forces then pushed Russian troops back towards the border. Despite the retreat, Russian attacks on the city have continued.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Paustovsky
What a good man.
Spitfire
Hat off to him.
What a top bloke.
Thunderbird2
What a really nice chap...
yinyang128
Faith in humanity restored.
Fighto!
Heart-warming story.
Great to know the free world still has lots of caring souls like Tsuchiko-San who care about the plight of victims of war - the Ukrainians.
Total respect, sir.
badmoonrising
Good fella. I think it was a fairly easy choice for him to make too: supporting normal folk who Russia likes to murder and stamp on for fun
badmoonrising
If Russia disappeared off the planet tomorrow, I’m not sure many people would miss it. The world needs to reminded that they are killing children daily with missiles into APARTMENT BLOCKS, like an hour ago too
Elvis is here
I hope the menu reflects the diversity and variety of Japanese cuisine, rather than just lamb soup curry and made up rubbish like that.