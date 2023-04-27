Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Humanitarian volunteer Fuminori Tsuchiko from Japan passes free food to people at his cafe in Kharkiv
Fuminori Tsuchiko, a 75-year-old humanitarian volunteer from Japan, passes free food to people at his cafe in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 24. Photo: REUTERS/Viktoriia Yakymenko
national

75-year-old Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv

8 Comments
By Vitalii Hnidyi
KHARKIV, Ukraine

When Fuminori Tsuchiko arrived in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv last year, he said he wanted to do anything he could to help people following Russia's invasion.

Moved by the plight of residents forced by Russian shelling to shelter in subway stations, the 75-year-old Japanese national from Tokyo decided to stay.

For months, he said, he lived in a metro station and worked as a volunteer distributing food in the subway.

He and a Ukrainian he met in the station have now opened a free cafe in Kharkiv's Saltivka neighborhood - mainly thanks to what he said were donations made by Japanese people via social media.

"June, July, August, September, October, November, December - (for) seven months I stayed in the metro, underground, sleeping or eating, and together (with) many, many Ukrainian people," Tsuchiko said.

FuMi Caffe serves about 500 people a day, he said.

Tsuchiko said he had been visiting Ukraine as a tourist in February 2022, when the Japanese embassy urged him to leave as Russia prepared to invade. He went to the Polish capital Warsaw but said he returned two months later.

One visitor to the cafe, Anna Tovstopyatova, said she had come to make a donation.

"It's great that there are so sincere people with an open heart and soul, who sacrifice their life and time to help and give hope," Tovstopyatova said.

Kharkiv held off Russian forces and Ukrainian forces then pushed Russian troops back towards the border. Despite the retreat, Russian attacks on the city have continued.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

8 Comments
Login to comment

What a good man.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Hat off to him.

What a top bloke.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a really nice chap...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Faith in humanity restored.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Heart-warming story.

Great to know the free world still has lots of caring souls like Tsuchiko-San who care about the plight of victims of war - the Ukrainians.

Total respect, sir.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Good fella. I think it was a fairly easy choice for him to make too: supporting normal folk who Russia likes to murder and stamp on for fun

0 ( +2 / -2 )

If Russia disappeared off the planet tomorrow, I’m not sure many people would miss it. The world needs to reminded that they are killing children daily with missiles into APARTMENT BLOCKS, like an hour ago too

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I hope the menu reflects the diversity and variety of Japanese cuisine, rather than just lamb soup curry and made up rubbish like that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Spirit of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Takashima Castle

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Seasonal Spring Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet 3: May Mexican Restaurant Mixer

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo