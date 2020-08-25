Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elderly, those with health conditions to get priority for flu shots

TOKYO

The government is considering prioritizing the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions in receiving flu shots amid concern that demand for vaccinations could rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the matter said.

As it is difficult to distinguish between the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, more people than usual are expected to seek flu shots before the influenza season starts this winter.

The government believes it is important to set an order of priority to avoid confusion at medical facilities providing vaccinations, the sources said.

In addition to the elderly and those with health conditions, who are considered at higher risk for developing severe symptoms, medical workers, pregnant women, and young children will also be given high priority, according to the sources.

The government is asking vaccine makers to increase supply compared with last season, when there were enough shots to cover 58 million people.

About 10 million people, or about 10 percent of Japan's population, are believed to catch influenza in the average season. The figure last season, however, was low at some 7 million.

Setting out the order of priority ahead of the usual start of vaccinations in October is expected to help ensure those most in need receive flu shots, the sources said.

Having discussed the matter with medical and local governors' associations, the central government is expected to finalize the flu vaccination prioritization policy on Wednesday after hearing opinions from experts at a health ministry panel, they said.

However, the policy would be legally nonbinding so the government will seek understanding for its implementation.

At the top of the priority list are those aged 65 or older whose flu shot expenses will be partially publicly funded, as well as those aged 60 to 64 who have underlying cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, as they are considered susceptible to developing serious flu-related complications.

People prioritized may be advised to receive flu shots ahead of others, the sources said.

On Aug 3, the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases strongly recommended that people, especially those regarded as at higher risk, get flu shots.

Well good. That should be happening every year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

