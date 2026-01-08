 Japan Today
national

Elderly woman burned as clothes catch fire at New Year bonfire in Hokkaido

HAKODATE

An elderly woman visiting a shrine in Hokkaido suffered burns to her face, arms and legs on Wednesday after her clothing caught fire as she tried to throw a New Year's decoration into a bonfire.

The woman was conscious and was taken to hospital following the incident at Yukura Shrine in Hakodate at around 10:35 a.m.

A shrine official at the scene said the woman appeared to have slipped on the frozen ground and stumbled as she was trying to throw a used woven shimekazari decoration into the fire, causing the flames to spread to her clothing, according to local police and others.

In the fire festival known as dondoyaki, New Year's decorations are burned and prayers are offered for a year free of misfortune.

The Shinto shrine, located about 5 kilometers east of JR Hakodate Station, is locally known as a guardian of hot springs in the area.

