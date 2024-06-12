 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Elderly woman dies after her neck gets caught under Tokyo store's escalator rail

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman in her 80s died Wednesday after her neck became trapped under the handrail at the bottom of an escalator at a supermarket in Tokyo, police said, in the latest accident of its kind in recent months.

Security camera footage from the store in Nishitokyo, shows the woman fell as she attempted to lift the walker she was using as she approached the bottom of the escalator. Her neck then became trapped between the underside of the handrail and the floor.

The store operator, OK Corp, said in a release that it will cooperate fully with police, and offered its condolences. The escalator was newly installed for the store's opening in March, and no issues were found with the installment or with how it was checked, it said.

The accident follows a March incident in JR Mito Station, northeast of Tokyo, in which a man in his 70s died from suffocation after his suit jacket became ensnared in an escalator handrail.

From 2010 to May 2023, a total of 54 escalator-related accidents, some involving serious injury or death, were reported by municipal authorities and other sources to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is just so tragic. What an awful thing to happen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel