Elderly woman found dead inside car in Chiba parking area

CHIBA

Police are investigating the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in a car in a parking area in Shisui, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday night.

Another woman, who appeared to be in her 40s, was unconscious and taken to hospital, local media reported. Police believe she is the dead woman's daughter.

A police patrol came across a vehicle in the Higashi-Kanto Expressway's Shisui parking area at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The dead woman was in the front passenger seat and the other woman was in the driver’s seat

A man in Nagano notified police on Tuesday morning that he had received a call from his daughter, saying she was in Shisui and that she and her mother were going to commit suicide. He contacted Nagano prefectural police, who forwarded the information to Chiba police.

Police have not yet released any information on how the elderly woman died or the condition of her daughter.

No of charcoal briquettes burning in the back seat?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

