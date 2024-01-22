Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Junior high school students in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, go to school on Monday, as classes resume after the city on the Noto Peninsula was hit hard by a powerful earthquake on Jan 1. Photo: KYODO
national

Elementary, junior high schools reopen as quake recovery continues

0 Comments
KANAZAWA

All elementary and junior high schools in the areas of Ishikawa Prefecture hit hardest by a powerful quake three weeks ago were back operating on Monday, in a sign some aspects of life in the badly damaged area are returning to normal.

The final two schools in the city of Suzu and all nine schools in the town of Noto resumed classes, meaning students are back at all 20 elementary and junior high schools that were closed in the municipalities in the wake of the temblor.

Roughly 140 junior high school students from the areas on Sunday left their families to travel more than 100 kilometers to the prefectural capital of Kanazawa where they will continue their studies in more suitable surroundings.

The magnitude-7.6 earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula in the Sea of Japan prefecture on Jan 1, claiming at least 232 lives and leaving more than 20 missing as of Sunday.

Transport has also been gradually recovering, with the JR Nanao Line between Hakui and Nanao stations resuming services Monday, with some limited express services made available.

At JR Nanao Station, the return of the trains brought relief to students, including Reona Hamamichi, a 17-year-old attending Nanao High School who has evacuated from Wajima to Kanazawa.

"I was worried about whether I could return to school, but with the trains now running again, I'm able to attend. It's wonderful to reunite with my friends after a long time," the student said.

In Wajima, a nursery school became the first to reopen among the 11 that closed in the city.

The Kawai nursery opened to care for the children of workers engaged in relief efforts, looking after the children for free on weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"I am grateful for the service because I have to work," said Yuka Hikimochi, a 33-year-old employee of an electricity utility, who dropped off her two children, Nika, 6, and Taki, 3.

With no water supplies, the nursery has been forced to offer meals and snacks from relief supplies and has prepared makeshift toilets.

Kanae Uehata, 51, the temporary head of the nursery, cited the nursery's commitment to helping families, saying, "We want to provide child care so that everything can return to normal as soon as possible."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Rebecca Thorn’s Rise from Fish and Chips to General Manager of Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: Dating As A ‘Half Japanese’ Woman In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Usa Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kirishima Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

How to Become a Recruiter in Japan—or Use One to Land a Dream Job!

GaijinPot Blog

Otsuki: The Gateway to Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Indoor Flowering Plants to Brighten Up Your Tokyo Winter

Savvy Tokyo

The Tower Hotel

GaijinPot Travel