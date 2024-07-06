 Japan Today
Kochi City Board of Education officials apologize at a news conference Saturday over the drowning of an elementary school boy at a swimming class on Friday.
Kochi City Board of Education officials apologize at a news conference Saturday over the drowning of an elementary school boy at a swimming class on Friday. Image: Kyodo
Elementary school boy drowns during swimming class in western Japan

KOCHI

A fourth grade boy attending an elementary school in western Japan drowned while taking a swimming class, a local education board said Saturday.

The boy was taking a class shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a swimming pool in a nearby junior high school as his elementary school's swimming pool could not be used due to an equipment failure, the education board of the city of Kochi said.

Two other students saw the boy drowning and pulled him out of an area of the swimming pool that was 130 centimeters deep, around 10 cm more than the pool at his elementary school, the board said.

There were 36 students and three teachers present when the accident took place. The teachers did not notice the boy was drowning.

The boy was practicing with a group of students who were not good at swimming, according to the board.

© KYODO

7 Comments
I hope it wasn't anything but an accident.

Terrible.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The teachers did not notice the boy was drowning. The boy was practicing with a group of students who were not good at swimming, according to the board.

None of the teachers were watching the students " who were not good at swimming"? WTF.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

This is considered a “Swimming Class“ in Japan.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

This is precisely why I taught my daughter to swim MYSELF, before she was even three years old

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Terrible!

4 ( +5 / -1 )

How does this happen in an actual swimming class? I understand kids horsing around but does Japan not have lifeguards?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

The irony is, according to everyone I've spoken to, swimming is taught in Japan and most schools have pool because it teaches the kids how to be safe and to swim. This is 100% the teachers' fault, as well as the school's. First, just because a class schedule says "swimming" on it, decided a year or more beforehand, doesn't mean you have to walk to a completely different pool for the kids to change and swim (all during a 45 minute period!) when your own pool is not working. You CAN do something else. Second, it is supposed to be pool safety and swimming lessons, not "let the kids play" while the teachers don't bother to watch. If I were the parents, I would sue the pants off the school and then some. Since it's Japan I would then lose said lawsuit (but get ¥10,000 for the kid's death and a promise it won't happen again), but still.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

How does this happen in an actual swimming class? I understand kids horsing around but does Japan not have lifeguards?

No they actually dont in cases like this. ES and JHS swimming classes are watched over by teachers.

What is actually amazing is that it doesnt happen more often

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The kids noticed the problem, but the teachers didn't.

Every employee involved in any stage of this, should be terminated immediately without severance package. This is disgusting.

The parents trust the teaching staff to look after and educate their children, but in this instance, they killed one instead. And yes, killed. They are completely at fault here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

