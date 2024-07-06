Elementary school boy drowns during swimming class in western Japan

Kochi City Board of Education officials apologize at a news conference Saturday over the drowning of an elementary school boy at a swimming class on Friday.

A fourth grade boy attending an elementary school in western Japan drowned while taking a swimming class, a local education board said Saturday.

The boy was taking a class shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a swimming pool in a nearby junior high school as his elementary school's swimming pool could not be used due to an equipment failure, the education board of the city of Kochi said.

Two other students saw the boy drowning and pulled him out of an area of the swimming pool that was 130 centimeters deep, around 10 cm more than the pool at his elementary school, the board said.

There were 36 students and three teachers present when the accident took place. The teachers did not notice the boy was drowning.

The boy was practicing with a group of students who were not good at swimming, according to the board.

