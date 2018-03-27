Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Elementary school principal suspended for sexually harassing teacher

TOKYO

A 65-year-old elementary school principal in Tokyo has been suspended for three months by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Board of Education for sexually harassing a female teacher.

According to a report released Monday, the incident occurred on Jan 17 when the teacher brought some documents to the principal's office, Fuji TV reported. The principal suddenly took hold of her arms and pulled her close to him so that their cheeks touched, and asked her, “Can I kiss you?”

The woman reported the incident to the vice principal the next day.

The incident is one of seven cases of improper conduct concerning teachers in Tokyo since last November, in which disciplinary action, such as suspensions and pay cuts, was taken, the education board said.

The principal suddenly took hold of her arms and pulled her close to him so that their cheeks touched, and asked her, “Can I kiss you?”

If he thought such a move would work, he's insane. Besides being creepy, of course.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow. Three whole months. They're really getting serious about sexual harassment, aren't they?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

At his age, there was probably an quick agreement that he would retire and go away - as a municipal employee he would have to retired at the end of this month, anyway. His pension won't even be docked.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

