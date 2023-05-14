Emperor emeritus, empress emerita begin 5-day visit to Kyoto, Nara

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko greet staff at Tokyo Station before departing for Kyoto on Sunday.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko began a five-day visit to Kyoto and Nara prefectures on Sunday, their first trip outside of Tokyo since 2019.

Akihito, 89, and Michiko, 88, who remain popular throughout Japan, have refrained from traveling due to the coronavirus. Waving to well-wishers, the couple left Tokyo Station on a bullet train at around 11 a.m. Sunday, bound for Kyoto.

In Kyoto, the couple will attend the Aoi Festival, one of Kyoto’s three major festivals, and visit Daishoji Temple. On Tuesday, they will visit Chuguji Temple in Nara Prefecture.

They will return to Tokyo on Thursday.

© Japan Today