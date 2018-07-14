Emperor, empress cancel summer retreat over flood disaster

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have cancelled their planned summer retreat north of Tokyo following last weekend's deadly torrential rain in western Japan, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The imperial couple's routine stay at an imperial villa in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, had been scheduled from next Tuesday to Friday.

According to the agency, the imperial couple are concerned about the search for missing people and recovery efforts in areas affected by flooding and landslides, as well as people staying in shelters amid scorching weather.

Over 200 people died as a result of the heavy rain that mostly hit western Japan from Friday to Saturday.

The emperor and empress already called off a private trip to Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan that was scheduled for earlier this week.

Crown Prince Naruhito has also cancelled a two-day visit through Thursday to Okayama, one of the hardest hit prefectures. Crown Princess Masako was supposed to accompany him if in good health.

The 84-year-old emperor rested at the Imperial Palace after feeling dizzy and nauseous earlier this month, but he recovered and fully resumed his official duties a few days later.

