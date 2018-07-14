Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor, empress cancel summer retreat over flood disaster

0 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko have cancelled their planned summer retreat north of Tokyo following last weekend's deadly torrential rain in western Japan, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The imperial couple's routine stay at an imperial villa in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, had been scheduled from next Tuesday to Friday.

According to the agency, the imperial couple are concerned about the search for missing people and recovery efforts in areas affected by flooding and landslides, as well as people staying in shelters amid scorching weather.

Over 200 people died as a result of the heavy rain that mostly hit western Japan from Friday to Saturday.

The emperor and empress already called off a private trip to Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan that was scheduled for earlier this week.

Crown Prince Naruhito has also cancelled a two-day visit through Thursday to Okayama, one of the hardest hit prefectures. Crown Princess Masako was supposed to accompany him if in good health.

The 84-year-old emperor rested at the Imperial Palace after feeling dizzy and nauseous earlier this month, but he recovered and fully resumed his official duties a few days later.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel