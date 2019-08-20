Emperor Hirohito stopped by PM Yoshida from expressing remorse over war, documents show

Emperor Hirohito wanted to express his regret and remorse over World War II in 1952 but was stopped from doing so by the prime minister at the time, newly disclosed documents showed Monday.
The records detailing exchanges between the emperor, known posthumously as Emperor Showa, and Michiji Tajima, the first grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, provide further evidence to support the view that the emperor may have sought to apologize over the war.
The documents, disclosed by public broadcaster NHK, which obtained 18 notebooks from Tajima's family, showed the emperor saying on Jan. 11, 1952, "I just think I really need to include the word remorse" in a speech during the ceremony in May that year to mark Japan's regaining of independence.
An item dated Feb. 20 the same year also quoted the emperor as saying, "If we reflect, we have all done bad things, so please write well and include in the upcoming speech the meaning that we must all reflect and not repeat them."
But Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who was consulted by Tajima, opposed the emperor's plan to publicly express regret and remorse, saying it could prompt people to say he was responsible for starting the war.
Yoshida also said he no longer wanted the emperor to mention the war or Japan's defeat.
His opinion was passed on to the emperor through Tajima, and the subsequent speech delivered by the emperor at the ceremony did not include the words regret or remorse.
The documents also showed the emperor reflecting on the path toward Japan's defeat, saying "no one could stop the military," particularly by the time Hideki Tojo was serving as the country's prime minister.
Tajima was chief of the imperial household office from 1949 to 1953. He wrote down details of conversations with the emperor during his service in his notebooks.
Under the prewar Meiji Constitution, the emperor, once considered divine, had supreme control of the army and navy. The emperor today is defined under the postwar Constitution in Japan as "the symbol of the state" with no political power.
In 2003, a draft of an apology speech believed to have been in preparation for Emperor Hirohito after the war was discovered by former Sophia University lecturer Kyoko Kato when she was going through documents left by Tajima.
The draft speech, which mentions "deep shame" due to "my fault," was estimated to have been written around the autumn of 1948, and indicated he may have been planning to admit his responsibility for the war and apologize to the Japanese people.
A slew of other documents, including diaries of the emperor's close aides, have shown the emperor was uneasy with Japan's drift to war but was too weak to alter the course of events and was in anguish in his final years for being blamed for his role in the war.
A diary of late chamberlain Shinobu Kobayashi revealed in 2018 that the aging emperor was haunted by talk of his wartime responsibility following the war.
The emperor said during his final years that he did not wish to live much longer as he would only experience more anguish at sad events and being blamed for his role in the war.
"There is no point in living a longer life by reducing my workload. It would only increase my chances of seeing or hearing things that are agonizing," according to the diary entry dated April 7, 1987.
Emperor Hirohito fell ill during a party celebrating his birthday on April 29, 1987. Although he recovered after undergoing an operation, he died on Jan 7, 1989.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
From my understanding, and this was discussed previously on this website, Hirohito was only referencing remorse over the lives of Japanese lost and their hardships including being sent off to fight in the war. As in, he felt remorse over how the war negatively affected Japan.
This is absolutely not the same as expressing remorse and apologies for the non-Japanese victims of Japan's pre-WW2 and WW2 aggression and atrocities. So let's not make this out to be something it is not, nowhere is there any evidence Hirohito desired to atone for what his country did to other Asian countries, he only was concerned about Japanese victims of the war.
These rightful expressions of remorse and apologies HAVE been repeatedly made by various Japanese Prime Ministers and political figures in the past 30 years. And Hirohito's grandson is finally taking the right approach to these matters as evidenced by his statements last week.
Yubaru
Not enough to take the time to come down here to Okinawa and apologize to his own people! Oh right, the he didnt care about Okinawan people, either then or after, as he NEVER came to Okinawa in all his years as Emperor. Something his son and wife did for him!
The road to hell is paved with with "good intentions"