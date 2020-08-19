Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Emperor, family cancel summer retreat due to pandemic

1 Comment
TOKYO

Emperor Naruhito and his family have canceled their planned summer retreat to areas outside of Tokyo to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

As many people could congregate by the roadside to get a glimpse of the emperor, Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko as they travel, the imperial family abandoned their routine trip to villas located in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture and Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture, the agency said.

The agency has not announced whether former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko, the current emperor's parents, will stay at their summer retreats in areas such as Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture and Kusatsu in Gunma Prefecture.

A music festival in Kusatsu, which the former emperor and empress attend every year, has been canceled due to the spread of the virus.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Ohhh that's terrible news! I hope they're OK? Must be tough...

And, I feel sooo bad for the people who couldn't get a glimpse as they drove right on past. I hope those people can find other ways to bring meaning to their life this summer..!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog