Emperor performs 1st ritual within Imperial Palace after accession

Emperor Naruhito, center, walks for a ritual to report the dates of the Enthronement Ceremony and Great Thanksgiving Ceremony, to his ancestors at the Imperial Sanctuaries at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Emperor Naruhito performed Wednesday his first ritual within the Imperial Palace after his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne last week, ceremonially reporting to his ancestors that he will take part in major enthronement rites this fall.

The emperor read out a statement at the three imperial sanctuaries, reporting "Sokuirei Seiden no gi," a ceremony to proclaim his enthronement, will be held on Oct 22, and "Daijokyu no gi," a main part of the great thanksgiving ceremony known as Daijosai to make offerings to ancestors and the deities, on Nov 14-15.

Empress Masako similarly paid a visit to all sanctuaries for the first time since 2002. She has been undergoing treatment for a stress-induced illness and performed a limited number of official duties during her years as crown princess.

Wearing a dark orange robe which only emperors wear during important ceremonies, Emperor Naruhito, 59, visited the sanctuaries, including Kashikodokoro, a shrine dedicated to the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu, from whom the imperial family is said to be descended. The robe called "Korozen no goho" dates back to the ninth century.

His aides carried a sword and a jewel the emperor inherited from his father former Emperor Akihito as proof of his ascension to the throne, following the 85-year-old's abdication on April 30.

Empress Masako, in ancient traditional attire, takes part in a ritual for Emperor Naruhito to report the dates of the Enthronement Ceremony and Great Thanksgiving Ceremony to his ancestors, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday, Photo: Imperial Household Agency via AP

Empress Masako, 55, wore an elaborate ancient-style kimono with her hair tied back.

The emperor is scheduled to take part in a slew of other ceremonies and celebrations associated with his enthronement on May 1 after his father became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 202 years.

