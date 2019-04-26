Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are greeted at the Midori Academic Prize award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, April 26, 2019. Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool via AP
national

Emperor performs last duty outside palace ahead of abdication

0 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Akihito attended an award ceremony in Tokyo on Friday, his last official duty outside of the imperial palace ahead of his scheduled abdication next week.

Accompanied by Empress Michiko, he appeared at the Cabinet Office's ceremony, which was awarding the Midori Prize for those who made significant contributions to afforestation and research on greenery.

The 85-year-old emperor, who has reigned since January 1989, will step down on Tuesday as the first Japanese monarch to do so in about two centuries. His eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne the following day.

The emperor's final official duty will be the abdication ceremony at the state hall of the imperial palace on the last day of April, and he is expected to deliver his final speech then. After retiring, the emperor will not engage in any official duties.

He has already made his last trips to Ise Jingu, a Shinto shrine in Mie Prefecture, and the mausoleum of his father Emperor Hirohito in the outskirts of Tokyo this month and is scheduled to spend his final days as emperor inside the palace quietly, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Friday's ceremony is an annual event that has been held since 2007, although it was canceled in 2011 due to a major earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan and again in 2016 due to another earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Yanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Learn Japanese with These Classic Video Games

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

4 Mobile Apps to Study for the JLPT N5

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Shrines & Temples

Kameido Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Transforming The Recruiting Landscape For Women In Japan With Advisory Group

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon