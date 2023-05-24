Employee of Niigata City child welfare center resigns after hitting child

A child welfare center in Niigata City says that a male employee in his 60s has resigned after he admitted hitting a child who was in temporary protective custody.

Police said the man hit the child’s head but added that the child suffered no serious injury, Kyodo News reported. The center said the employee resigned of his own accord.

According to the center, the employee said he had warned the child several times about his eating habit on April 16. He was quoted as saying that when the child’s behavior did not improve, he hit the boy’s head once with his palm as another warning.

The incident came to light after another child reported being “lightly hit” on the head twice by the same employee twice in the past.

Tokunori Kobayashi, director of the center, told a news conference on Tuesday that he would “work hard to prevent a recurrence” of such behavior by staff.

