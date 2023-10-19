Empress Emerita Michiko turns 89

Empress Emerita Michiko celebrated her 89th birthday on Friday.

In the afternoon, she and her husband, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who turns 90 on Dec 23, received a courtesy call from their son, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, at Akasaka Estate in Tokyo.

Akihito and Michiko moved back into the Akasaka residence in April 2022 for the first time in around 30 years, completing a swap with their son and his family, who moved into the Imperial Residence within the Imperial Palace in September 2021.

Because of the coronavirus, the couple have not been able to travel much. However, in May, they visited Kyoto and Nara prefectures, their first trip outside of Tokyo since 2019.

The couple remain popular throughout Japan.

