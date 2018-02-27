English map of sake breweries in western Japan available

An English map introducing some 100 sake breweries in western Japan has been distributed to foreign tourists, with the aim of eventually boosting exports of the alcoholic beverage.

The 24-page colored guidebook listing sake breweries in Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara and Wakayama prefectures has been given for free at a tourist information center at JR Kyoto Station and other locations.

Renowned brewery areas of Nada-Gogo in the Hyogo cities of Kobe and Nishinomiya as well as Fushimi in the southern part of Kyoto city are among the spots introduced in the booklet. Each of some 100 sake makers produces different brands such as Kikumasamune and Kizakura.

Accompanied with a QR code that links to a Google map of each brewery, the guidebook also notes languages available on visits, including English and Chinese, as well as the nearest train stations.

The booklet introduces readers to types of sake, such as "junmai-shu" made only from rice and koji, a species of mold on rice, that has a "rich taste and flavor" and "ginjyo-shu," specially refined sake made from highly polished rice that has a "mild taste with fruity flavors."

It also gives an explanation on how to read bottle labels, offering insights into how to enjoy sake.

"We hope the guidebook will get foreigners interested in Japanese sake and promote sake exports in the future," said an official of the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau, which made the map.

