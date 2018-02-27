English map of sake breweries in western Japan available

An English map introducing some 100 sake breweries in western Japan has been distributed to foreign tourists, with the aim of eventually boosting exports of the alcoholic beverage.
The 24-page colored guidebook listing sake breweries in Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara and Wakayama prefectures has been given for free at a tourist information center at JR Kyoto Station and other locations.
Renowned brewery areas of Nada-Gogo in the Hyogo cities of Kobe and Nishinomiya as well as Fushimi in the southern part of Kyoto city are among the spots introduced in the booklet. Each of some 100 sake makers produces different brands such as Kikumasamune and Kizakura.
Accompanied with a QR code that links to a Google map of each brewery, the guidebook also notes languages available on visits, including English and Chinese, as well as the nearest train stations.
The booklet introduces readers to types of sake, such as "junmai-shu" made only from rice and koji, a species of mold on rice, that has a "rich taste and flavor" and "ginjyo-shu," specially refined sake made from highly polished rice that has a "mild taste with fruity flavors."
It also gives an explanation on how to read bottle labels, offering insights into how to enjoy sake.
"We hope the guidebook will get foreigners interested in Japanese sake and promote sake exports in the future," said an official of the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau, which made the map.© KYODO
Would it be possible to put up a link on here to see that booklet, also a link so that it can be down loaded so we ( tourists) can plan our journeys to these breweries?
japan definitely does not do enough to promote one of its greatest cultural treasures: nihonshu! and i hope a map for eastern japan will be released soon for us tokyoites.
Wetern Japan, yet no Fukui, Gifu, Ishikawa, Toyama, or Shiga. There is like 25 breweries in Fukui. Kukuryu and Ipongi to name two of the most famous.
Western Japan, in other words Kansai only.
You can find the PDF links here:
https://www.nta.go.jp/osaka/shiraberu/sake/shuzo_map/kansai_region.htm
I think 80% of all sake sold in Japan is made here in Nada Ward Kobe. There are many good brands for good prices. There's a sake museum walk visiting a few places but it's not one I could recommend.
A booklet is good but the proof is in eating of the pudding or in this case drinking the sake. We have a good bootle once week with good Japanese style foods.
https://www.japan-guide.com/e/e3556.html
Western Japan? I thought Kansai was central Japan and Kyuushuu fell under Western Japan? Anyway nice initiative. Might check some out.
Now THIS is the sort of idea that will attract tourists, rather than a silly catchphrase! If anyone hasnt been, then get yourself to a sake tasting or a sake festival sometime, and recommend your tourist friends. It's amazing the variety of nihonshu out there (sweet, dry, sparkling, dark etc), and you are supporting local industry. I learnt more about Japanese culture from attending sake events when I first came here than studying the language!