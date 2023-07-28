Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Entry bans around Mt Ontake summit to be lifted

NAGANO

Entry bans to the summit of Mt Ontake, a volcano straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, will be lifted from this weekend as safety steps were taken following a deadly 2014 eruption, local governments said.

From 10 a.m. Saturday, entry will be allowed to a ridge that connects the 2,936-meter Otaki peak to the highest 3,067-meter Kengamine peak, an area particularly affected by the volcanic disaster, according to local municipalities.

Otaki village last year installed two evacuation shelters in the area, with final safety checks conducted on-site on July 18. Access to some hiking paths near the summit will remain restricted.

The massive eruption on Sept 27, 2014, claimed 58 lives and left five others missing. It occurred when the alert level for the volcano was set at 1, the lowest on a scale of five.

