Essay questions scrapped for new university entrance exams in Japan

The government on Tuesday decided against adding Japanese and math essay questions to the country's new standardized university entrance exams due to start in January 2021.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda said issues such as the potential for errors to be made by private-sector graders, including student part-timers, and the difficulty for test-takers to self-assess scores in an essay question format could not be overcome.

Questions in the current standardized entrance exams are all in multiple-choice format and graduating students' exam scores determine at which individual university they choose to sit further entrance exams.

"We've judged it difficult to quickly provide a scheme that will alleviate test-takers' concerns and allow them to sit for exams knowing the process is reliable," Hagiuda said at a press conference.

However, the minister stressed the importance of including essay questions that evaluate logical thinking and a student's ability to express themselves and urged universities to put these types of questions on their own entrance exams.

The government has now withdrawn two main features for the new standardized university entrance exams, having put off in November the introduction of private sector-operated English proficiency tests following a gaffe by Hagiuda.

Hagiuda triggered outcry after he said on TV in October that students should compete for university places "in accordance with their (financial) standing," remarks interpreted as accepting inequality in education.

The private-sector tests would have checked test-takers' English writing and speaking skills in addition to the current evaluation of reading and listening skills, assessing students in a more comprehensive manner, but the high cost and lack of accessibility of the test caused concern that it may not be available to all.

Although the government aims to introduce a new English exam scheme around the 2024 academic year, Hagiuda said a review of the essay questions will be conducted "from scratch, without setting a deadline."

The government handed the job of scoring essay questions to the Center for Research on Learning and Educational Assessments, a unit of major education services company Benesse Corp., for 6.16 billion yen ($56 million) for the period through late March 2024.

The organization planned to recruit up to 10,000 graders, including student part-timers, to mark tests over an approximately 20-day period.

Hagiuda expressed concern about the company's ability to carry out the task as it told the government it would hire the required staff in the fall of 2020 or later.

In a trial Japanese essay exam conducted in November last year, several scoring errors and wide gaps between the actual grades and the grades students considered their tests should have been awarded were found, fueling criticism over the introduction of essay questions.

