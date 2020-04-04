Essential services to run in Tokyo even in state of emergency: Koike

Tokyo residents will be asked to refrain from leaving their homes but essential services will remain in operation should Japan declare a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, Gov Yuriko Koike says.
The guidelines, announced in advance to prevent public confusion, said stores selling essential items such as food and medical supplies, and services necessary to keep society and the economy running such as banks will remain in operation even during a state of emergency.
The metropolitan government will request facilities and event organizers to limit or cease their activities to prevent further spread of the virus. It also plans to establish a call center to handle inquiries from citizens and business operators.
"I released the draft outline on emergency measures so citizens and businesses can adequately prepare in advance," Koike said at a press conference on Friday.
The city confirmed 89 new coronavirus cases on Friday as it continues to struggle to contain the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease. The new number pushed Tokyo's total cases to 773, a day after the capital recorded its largest daily increase of 97 cases.
Across Japan, the number of infections topped 3,700, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that was quarantined earlier this year near Tokyo.
In the capital, applications for the emergency loan program for small and midsize companies under the local government's economic stimulus have amounted to around 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion), well above the initial offer of 24.8 billion yen, Koike said, adding the city will unveil additional measures around April 15.
The Osaka prefectural government on Thursday announced its own responses in the event of an emergency declaration, which include requesting schools, kindergartens and some nursing facilities to limit their operations.
It will also request that residents stay indoors except for occasions such as going out to buy groceries.© KYODO
smithinjapan
So, it'll be a state of emergency in which people are demanded to stay home... that's optional? I mean, I already have a few friends who have to keep going to work at their companies because their boss says, "It is an essential service to society," (they most certainly are not, except in their minds) so I would imagine any other companies can follow suit. In other words, it'll be a lip-service emergency.
Jake Barnes
Asahi reporting 120 new cases in Tokyo today. Elsewhere an unnamed senior LDP official claims a state of emergency is imminent, though by Japanese standards that could mean a few more days.
If they want to avert catastrophe, it better come before Monday morning rush hour.
Mirai Hayashi
This "kindly refrain from...." weak sauce rhetoric is not working. Their have been another 100+ people infected in the last 24hrs. Th Jgov needs to take more drastic measures and lockdown all major cities. This should be done by shutting down public transportation.
smartacus
Mirai Hayashi
Shutting down public transportation would be disastrous. Not everyone can work remotely. Supermarkets, drugstores, food manufacturing and distribution plants, hospitals and many other places have to remain functioning, even in a state of emergency. They employ tens of thousands of people. Without public transportation, they could not get to work.
In my opinion, the biggest problem is the nightlife. That's where I think the strictest lockdown should be. Bars, clubs, restaurants, pachinko, karaoke, yakatabune need to closed. The number of younger people (20s to 50s) being infected is increasing and they are the ones frequenting nightlife areas.
theResident
I absolutely cannot do my job from home @smithinjapan. It is not in my mind - nor in my bosses mind and we are all in agreement. It is however, not an essential service.
I have biked to work for 3 weeks now, I have not been to a bar or a restaurant - but you are adamant that 'ANY' company can have all their employees WFH?
What would you suggest? Looking forward to more pearls of wisdom from you.