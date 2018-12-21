Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Estimated number of babies born in Japan in 2018 drops to record low

TOKYO

The estimated number of babies born in Japan this year has dropped to the lowest since comparable data became available in 1899, government data showed Friday.

The figure for the year is estimated at 921,000, down 25,000 from a year earlier, staying below the 1 million mark for the third straight year, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Deaths during the year totaled an estimated 1.37 million, a postwar record high, with a natural population decline of 448,000, the largest ever.

The data showed the pace of population decline is picking up amid the falling birthrate, suggesting it is increasingly difficult for the government to attain its goal of raising the total fertility rate to 1.8 by the end of fiscal 2025.

The total fertility rate is a measure of the average number of children expected to be born per woman, adjusted for the age profile of the female population and age-specific fertility rates. It stood at 1.43 in 2017 and 1.44 in 2016.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to stem the population decline by expanding support for child care and education.

Abe goes through pledges like I go through toilet paper. But at least my toilet paper's useful at some point.

Japan is the most expensive country in the world to both have babies and also raise them. Also the child support from the government is a complete joke.

Unless something will change soon, things are only going to get worst.

Abe is going to stem population decline by “education “? Details please.

Until Abe stops making uselesspledges he never acts on anyway, and takes measures to improve the lot of women, nothing will change. Stop treating women like second class citizens. Give girls equal footing with boys, stop this kawaii crap.

A rising percentage would be the Hafutsu kidz at least though. :D

Diversity!

Japan is the most expensive country in the world to both have babies and also raise them. 

No, that’s incorrect.

