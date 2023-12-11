Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: EU
national

EU launches new website to introduce European literature to Japan

TOKYO

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Japan has launched eubungaku.jp, a new website enabling Japanese bibliophiles and publishing professionals to explore the thriving, multi-cultural literary landscape of the EU.

The website plays a central role in narrating eu:rope, a new EU-funded initiative launched on November 23 to give Japanese audiences a close-up view of the latest in European literature and new books published in Japanese by European authors.

A key objective is to enable Japanese publishing professionals to easily find information on book fairs, awards, residency programs, and more within the EU’s 27 Member States from a single resource, rather than through time-consuming online research across multiple website and languages. Users can quickly access a wide range of literature-related information for each Member State via an interactive map on the top page.

The striking design is the work of Dai Nippon Type Organization, a Tokyo-based experimental typography group specializing in re-configuring elements of the Japanese characters and alphabet.

Haitze Siemers, minister and deputy head of the Delegation of the European Union to Japan, commented: “With eubungaku.jp, we have sought to bring the literary communities in the EU and Japan closer together. For authors, translators, and publishers in Japan who are looking to get connected to the European literature scene, this website really is a one-of-a-kind resource.”

Available in both Japanese and English, the website will be continually updated with new interviews and articles throughout 2024 and beyond.

