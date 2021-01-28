Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

EU reinstates travel ban from Japan amid surge of COVID-19 cases

6 Comments
BURUSSELS

The European Union said Thursday it has decided to reinstate a travel ban from Japan as the country struggles to cope with a surge of novel coronavirus cases, having declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas.

The EU maintains a list of countries that are exempted from its ban on nonessential travel to the economic bloc. In light of the latest developments, it has removed Japan from the list.

Six countries including Australia, Singapore and South Korea are now on the list of exemptions.

The latest EU decision is likely to prompt airline companies operating Europe-bound routes from Japan to review their flight plans, although it will remain up to each member country in the EU to decide whether to implement the ban and how to handle enforcement.

While the pandemic situation in Japan is less severe than in some hard-hit countries such as the United States and several nations in Western Europe, it is one of the most affected countries in East and Southeast Asia, with over 380,000 infection cases and 5,500 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, the EU prohibited nonessential trips from outside the economy last March.

Due to a strong request from the tourism industry to ease border controls amid a slump in travel demand, the EU exempted 14 countries such as Japan and South Korea where the impact of pandemic was seen as subdued in July.

After several updates, Japan and the six countries had remained on the exemption list since December.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday he expects to decide on whether to extend the state of emergency covering Tokyo and other parts of the country several days before it is set to end on Feb 7.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Little on this news on the Japanese TV news. A brief mention only.

I guess their pride was hurt. Ask of they don't want to be reminded that "Even" South Korea is doing better of a job...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

A sensible move by E.U.. i think that every country should shut their borders untill this Virus clears off.

This is the only solution to cope with this virus and get rid of it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Ooh, naughty naughty Japan, the mighty EU has banned you from entering their great Union. Tears. Despair. How will we cope?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Who decided? The President of the EU who the 400 millions plus citizens never even voted for?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

It's mutual as Japan has already banned foreign visitors from the EU.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wise move by EU.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog