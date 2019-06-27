Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

EU plans to ease restrictions on food from Fukushima area

0 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

The European Union has told Japan that it plans to relax its restrictions on some food products from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japanese officials said Thusday.

EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Junker conveyed the plan during talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead of a Group of 20 summit beginning Friday, according to the officials.

The EU was among 22 countries and regions that restricted farm and fisheries imports from Fukushima and 10 other nearby prefectures after meltdowns at the nuclear plant spewed radiation, contaminating plants, soil and fish.

Japan has established a radiation monitoring system since the Fukushima accident and set allowable limits that are much stricter than international standards. The government has conducted extensive efforts to decontaminate forests, farms and other areas by washing down radiation and removing topsoil.

The EU, which resumed imports of Fukushima rice in 2017, said it plans to allow soybeans from the prefecture as well as food and seafood from several neighboring prefectures.

Kyodo News agency said radiation inspection certificates will no longer be needed.

Junker told Abe that the decision came after an analysis of data provided by Japan. EU leaders said they plan to reach a consensus among member nations and a positive result is expected within several months, Kyodo said. It said Abe expressed hope for a complete lifting of the ban at an early date, saying a full recovery from the 2011 disaster is Japan's deep wish.

Japan hopes to have all bans lifted before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite safety checks and sales promotions, some Japanese consumers still avoid food items from Fukushima. A decades-long decommissioning process is underway at the wrecked nuclear plant.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Community Support

Women Dating Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

Sweat the Small Stuff: 5 Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to Fight Against Climate Change Living in Japan

Savvy Tokyo