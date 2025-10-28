European Space Agency opens 1st Asian permanent office in Tokyo

The European Space Agency said Tuesday it has opened its first permanent office in Asia in Tokyo, positioning the facility as a strategic base to deepen Japan-Europe cooperation in cosmic exploration and research.

The agency said it chose the Asian country based on its track record of joint projects with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, such as Earth observation and Mercury exploration, describing the new office as a step toward closer cooperation in advanced space science.

In 2024, the two agencies issued a statement pledging to boost cooperation in "planetary defense," including the detection and monitoring of potentially hazardous asteroids approaching Earth, as well as in environmental observation and related research projects.

There are also plans to launch a European probe aboard a Japanese H3 rocket to observe the asteroid Apophis, which will make its closest approach to Earth in 2029.

