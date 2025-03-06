 Japan Today
national

Evacuation order for northeast Japan wildfire partially lifted

MORIOKA, Iwate

An evacuation order affecting a northeastern Japan city was partially lifted Friday, as the risk of the further spread of a wildfire that broke out nine days earlier abated in some areas, local authorities said.

The evacuation order was lifted for 957 people in part of Ofunato in Iwate Prefecture, while remaining in place for 3,639 people in other areas of the city.

Firefighting efforts and recent rainfall have helped weaken the fire, but city officials remain on alert.

"I was worried my house might burn down because we are close to the mountains. My husband is unwell, and I was constantly worried," one 77-year-old resident who was allowed to return home said.

"When I saw on TV that the evacuation order was lifted, I was so happy that I cried," she said.

The fire has burned approximately 2,900 hectares, or 9 percent of the city. Smoke was still seen rising in several areas as of Thursday, with fire authorities working to confirm what connection they have to the potential source of the blaze.

Amid a strong wind and dry weather advisory issued for Ofunato, firefighters continued battling the fire from the ground on Friday, while Self-Defense Force helicopters dropped water from the air.

According to Ofunato authorities, the fire broke out on Feb. 26, leaving 1,249 people in evacuation centers and 3,061 people sheltering at relatives' homes or other places as of Friday morning.

