Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's "snow monkeys" are known for their love of hot springs in the country's northern Nagano region, with tourists flocking to photograph the mediating macaques soaking in steaming baths Photo: AFP
national

Even monkeys need a spa day, study finds

0 Comments
By Yasuyoshi Chiba
TOKYO

A relaxing soak in a hot tub is a time-honored stress reliever but the advantages are not confined to humans -- with monkeys also benefiting from spa time, researchers in Japan say.

Japan's "snow monkeys" are known for their love of hot springs in the country's northern Nagano region, with tourists flocking to photograph the mediating macaques soaking in steaming baths.

It was long assumed that the blissed-out bathers were simply trying to warm up during the chilly winter months, when snow blankets the region.

But experts at the Primate Research Institute at Kyoto University who observed 12 female Japanese macaques in 2014 at the Jigokudani Yaen-Koen monkey park in Nagano found there was more to it.

They examined the bathing behaviour of the monkeys and collected their excrement to measure glucocorticoid, a hormone whose concentration increases when stress levels are high.

They found that stress levels in the monkeys, aged between five and 24, were about 20 percent lower on average after bathing.

The results of their study were published this week.

"The study showed that bathing in hot springs is beneficial not only for people but for Japanese macaques too," researcher Rafaela Sayuri Takeshita told AFP.

Takeshita believes the spa treatment may have additional benefits for the macaques, perhaps increasing both fertility and longevity.

"We also want to study the relationship between bathing and their reproduction and longevity in the future," she said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Health & Beauty

Cittec: Tokyo’s Coolest Cycling Gym With A Cafe And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food and Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

History

Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

The 10 Best Tokyo Disney Resort Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

School Events

International School Events: April 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Seoul-Searching And Meat Grilling At Korean BBQ Samgeori Butcher’s

Savvy Tokyo