Ex-abductee Soga thanks late husband for prodding her to return home

A repatriated Japanese who was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978 expressed in a note released Tuesday her gratitude to her late husband Charles Jenkins, a former U.S. Army deserter she married in North Korea, for encouraging her to return home.

"I am very thankful for my husband's decision," Hitomi Soga, 58, said in the note dated Monday, recalling that Jenkins, who died earlier in the month at age 77 in Japan, pushed her to go back home even as she hesitated to do so alone, leaving behind her husband and the couple's two daughters.

"It was my husband who had the best understanding of my wish to return home," wrote Soga, who was repatriated in 2002 along with four other Japanese abductees. "He encouraged me to do so (by saying) 'You should go to Japan.'"

"It is not too much to say that I am currently living in Japan because of his words at that time," said Soga, a resident of Sado Island in the Sea of Japan.

Soga was abducted at age 19 along with her mother Miyoshi, then 46, from Sado. Soga and the four other repatriated Japanese were among 17 nationals officially listed by Tokyo as having been abducted by North Korea.

A North Carolina native and former U.S. Army sergeant, Jenkins deserted to North Korea in 1965 and came to know Soga as he taught English to her. They got married in 1980.

Under a Japanese government arrangement, Jenkins came to Japan with the couple's two North Korean-born daughters -- Mika and Brinda -- after being reunited in Jakarta with Soga in July 2004.

Since then, Jenkins had lived in Sado with his family and worked as a clerk at a local souvenir shop. He died on Dec 11.

"There were twists and turns in our life in the North," Soga recalled. "It was the happiest thing that the four of us could live without suffering from a major illness."

Soga said she wanted Jenkins to meet her mother Miyoshi, whose whereabouts remain unknown. Pyongyang claims that eight of the 17 abductees have died and that the other four, including Soga's mother, never entered the country.

In the note, Soga also recalled Jenkins' passion for motorcycles. "I will never forget his happy face when the engine got started," Soga said, referring to a time in North Korea when her husband brought home a badly broken motorcycle and repaired it.

© KYODO