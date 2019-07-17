Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ex-captive Japanese journalist denied passport by gov't

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who returned home last year after more than three years of captivity in Syria, said Tuesday the government has denied him a new passport, effectively preventing him from traveling overseas.

The Foreign Ministry notified him on July 10 that it based its decision on a passport law stipulating the government may not issue a passport to a person if a destination country denies that person entry. Yasuda has been banned for five years from entering Turkey from where he was deported back to Japan upon his release.

Yasuda said he has no plans to travel to Turkey and is considering making an appeal or filing a suit.

"I believe that restricting overseas travel itself because one country has denied you entry is (an overly) broad interpretation of the law," he said.

Yasuda says his passport was stolen when he became a captive of a militant group in June 2015 after entering Syria to report on the Islamic State.

After returning to Japan, he applied for a new passport in January. Asked in April by the ministry to submit his travel plans, he told them he and his family wanted to go to India in May and Europe in June. Turkey was not included.

It usually takes about a week for a person to receive a passport after submitting an application.

The Foreign Ministry said it cannot comment on individual passport application cases.

In 2004, Yasuda was held by an armed group in Iraq while covering the conflict in that country, but he was released unhurt along with another Japanese man three days later.

In the years since, Yasuda has continued to cover the Middle East. A native of Iruma, near Tokyo, he started his career in journalism in 1997 as a reporter for the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun, a local newspaper in central Japan, and went freelance in 2003.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked No. 2 Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Hair Loss in Japan: The Causes—and Solutions!

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Aiki Shrine and Ibaraki Branch Dojo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #39: 7-Eleven Gets Roasted on Twitter for 7Pay Fail

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Art & Culture

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimonos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad