Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jumpei Yasuda Photo: REUTERS file
national

Ex-captive journalist denied passport issuance for 5 months

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who returned home last year after more than three years of captivity in Syria, has been denied issuance of a passport for five months after submitting an application to the Foreign Ministry.

The 45-year-old freelance journalist told Kyodo News earlier this week he has been told by the ministry his application is still "under examination." Government officials have admitted to the situation.

"I'm effectively banned from traveling overseas, as a decision to issue my passport has not been made for some time," Yasuda said.

Under the Constitution, for all Japanese nationals, freedom to leave and enter Japan is guaranteed. But the passport law stipulates that the government may not issue a passport if a destination country denies entry to the applicant, or it is deemed the applicant could harm national interest.

According to Yasuda, the ministry explained he might go against regulations under the law, as he was deported from Turkey where he had been released last October and is refused entry by the country.

Yasuda said his passport was stolen when he became captive of a militant group in June 2015 after entering Syria to report on the Islamic State group but he was captured shortly after crossing the border with Turkey on foot.

After returning to Japan, he applied for a new passport on Jan 7.

He was asked by the ministry to submit his travel plan in April and he explained that he and his family wanted to travel to India in May and Europe in June. Turkey was not included in the plan.

Usually it takes about a week for a Japanese to receive a passport after submitting an application and it is rare for the ministry not to make a decision to issue a passport for five months.

"Restricting the freedom and rights of an individual requires adequate explanation," said Doshisha University professor Takeshi Ogata. "There needs to be sufficient grounds if the ministry rejects the issuance."

A Foreign Ministry official said, "I can't comment on the matter except to say it's under examination."

In 2004, Yasuda was held by an armed group in Iraq while covering the conflict in that country, but he was released unhurt along with another Japanese man three days later.

In the years since, Yasuda continued to cover the Middle East. A native of Iruma, near Tokyo, he started his career in journalism in 1997 as a reporter for the Shinano Mainichi Shimbun, a local newspaper in central Japan, and went freelance in 2003.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

North Korea also denies its citizens passports.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Give him his damn passport, but put a big stamp on the first page..."If you are captured again, we will do absolutely nothing to help you. You have been warned."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Give him his damn passport, but put a big stamp on the first page..."If you are captured again, we will do absolutely nothing to help you. You have been warned."

Agreed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Uniqlo’s Pokémon T-shirt Contest Winners Announced Then Disqualified

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tour Tokyo’s Top Museums, Galleries, And Other Cultural Facilities With Grutto Pass 2019

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel