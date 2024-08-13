 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Ex-member of Japanese biological warfare unit revisits China

0 Comments
HARBIN, China

A former member of the Imperial Japanese Army's notorious Unit 731, which is thought to have undertaken covert biological and chemical warfare research in China during World War II, on Tuesday visited the former site of the unit's headquarters in Harbin.

Hideo Shimizu, 94, from central Japan's Nagano Prefecture, who returned to the site in northeastern China for the first time in 79 years, mourned the victims of the research operation, which is believed to have included lethal experimentation and testing on humans, in front of a cenotaph dedicated to peace.

"I had painful experiences and lost many fellow workers," Shimizu said. At age 14, he moved to the puppet state of Manchuria, now northeastern China, and later became a member of the unit's Youth Corps.

Shimizu worked at the site between April and August of 1945 in the closing days of World War II and has expressed his remorse for being involved in the unit's operations.

He visited the former site, escorted by the head of a Chinese exhibition hall on the unit, and recalled where a morgue was located.

At the unit site, prisoners of war were secretly experimented upon to develop, among other things, plague and cholera-based biological weapons, according to historians.

In 1997, Japan's Supreme Court, in a ruling concerning state textbook screeners objection to a history textbook's description of the unit's actions in China, said "the view had been established within academic circles to an undeniable extent that Unit 731 had killed many Chinese people through biological tests."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo