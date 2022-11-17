Ex-Olympian continues fight against lewd photos of athletes

A former Olympian now working as a Japanese university track and field coach is determined to protect female athletes from unscrupulous photographers looking to capture sexualized images of them without their consent.
Kana Ichikawa, 31, who began to coach this past spring at her alma mater Chukyo University, remembers being photographed not only at competition venues but also at warm-up facilities without her permission.
While being cheered on by fans during her running career, she had to be aware of photographers potentially lurking with the aim of taking shots of female athletes that zoom in on breasts and buttocks in a lewd way.
Ichikawa was even alerted by Japan's athletics governing body after a photo of her was published in an adult magazine.
"I had no clue at all," Ichikawa recalled in an interview with Kyodo News. "I've seen things differently since I became an instructor. I feel obliged to protect my athletes."
In late May at a university track and field meet, Ichikawa noticed a man taking photos from the stands, training his telephoto lens on a female athlete who had fallen after crossing the finish line.
Ichikawa confronted the man and demanded he delete the photos before handing him over to organizers.
"Athletes are caught off guard after giving their all in a race," Ichikawa said. "It's terrible to take advantage of that kind of situation."
It has been two years since seven domestic sporting bodies, including the Japanese Olympic Committee, issued a joint statement with the aim of preventing surreptitious photos from being taken and shared.
Victims complained to the JOC after they discovered photos of themselves shared on social media with sexually explicit captions.
Ichikawa, who ran in relay events at the London Olympics in 2012 and the world championships three years later in Beijing, has welcomed the joint statement's effects.
"I've seen some change in people's awareness, and an atmosphere has been created for people to talk to those who appear suspicious," she said.© KYODO
6 Comments
kurisupisu
How about changIng skimpy shorts and thin shirts for more modest clothing?
How about not racing in public and only screening an edited version of the race?
How about censorship of public photography and publishing photos?
Whrtr is the line to be drawn?
MarkX
Sorry kurisupisu, your arguement is the same as blaming a rape victim for the clothes she was wearing. How about these lecherous men stop sexualizing every female they see!
Fighto!
No. Japan will never be Saudi Arabia. Thank God for that.
How about cracking down on creepy men in public with telephoto lenses who take uninvited pictures of women and girls?
girl_in_tokyo
kurisupisuToday 07:10 am JST
Oh, I see. Because of clothing, men cannot help but become perverts. Got it.
Oh, I see. Because female athletes dare run in public, the same as male athletes, men should be allowed to be perverts and use women for sexual purposes without their consent.
Oh, I see. There is no difference between taking a photo of people on a busy street, and taking a clandestine photo of a woman in an accidentally compromising position without her consent, and using it for perverted purposes.
I think it's clear where you think it should be drawn, which is nowhere at all.
girl_in_tokyo
It's about time someone who has a voice and can get media attention stood up for female atheletes. It just sickens me to see how female athletes are treated as sex objects without their consent by a certain type of man. Publishing such photos, particularly in porn mags, should be made illegal. I'd love to see hefty fines put in place on both photographer and publisher.
Yubaru
Here's an idea, let's all go back to the days, supposedly, when the Olympics first started in Greece. Everyone participated in the nude!
It's the only way to satisfy the all or nothing crowd.
Fighto!
Sure, that'll really turn off the perverted, dirty, drooling telephoto creeps.
Not!