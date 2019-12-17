Ex-police bureaucrat Nishimura promoted to Imperial household chief

Yasuhiko Nishimura, a former elite police bureaucrat, was promoted to head Japan's Imperial Household Agency on Tuesday after serving in the No. 2 post.

Nishimura, 64, replaced Shinichiro Yamamoto, 69, as grand steward after a series of ceremonies and rites relating to Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne finished in early December.

"How the imperial family should be is an important issue which will have a great impact on the future of the nation," Nishimura said at a press conference.

Emperor Naruhito's enthronement in May leaves the imperial family with just three heirs to the throne under the Imperial House Law which states only men in the paternal line can ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The government plans to start a full-fledged study on measures toward a stable imperial succession next spring.

"We want to cooperate (with the government) in the course of upcoming discussions," said Nishimura.

Nishimura, who has also served in other key posts such as deputy chief Cabinet secretary for crisis management, will handle events such as a ceremony in April that will formalize the position of Emperor Naruhito's brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, as first in line to the throne.

Nishimura entered the National Police Agency after graduating from the University of Tokyo. He was also chief of the Metropolitan Police Department in Tokyo. He became vice-grand steward of the imperial household in September 2016.

Nishimura is replaced by 58-year-old Kenji Ikeda, a former senior bureaucrat at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

