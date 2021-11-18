Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kei Komuro walks to board a plane to New York at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Nov 14. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Kei Komuro pays ¥4 mil settlement over family financial dispute

TOKYO

Kei Komuro, the husband of former Princess Mako Komuro, has paid about 4 million yen to his mother's former fiance to settle a financial dispute that has overshadowed their marriage, the former fiance's representative said Thursday.

A total of 4,093,000 yen, the same amount the former fiance gave to the Komuro family to support them, was transferred Monday to a bank account designated by the former fiance, according to a magazine reporter representing him.

Kei Komuro, 30, and his mother's former fiance agreed to settle the dispute with the payment when they met last Friday, the husband's lawyer explained.

On Sunday, Mako Komuro, a 30-year-old niece of Emperor Naruhito, and Kei Komuro arrived in New York to start a new life in the city, where the husband works as a law clerk at a legal firm.

The couple tied the knot on Oct 26 following a years-long postponement and public discontent over the financial dispute involving Komuro's mother.

In an unprecedented case for an imperial marriage, the former princess forwent the usual traditional rites and declined to receive a lump-sum payment of about 150 million yen of taxpayers' money.

Yet one more reason to leave them alone.

Excellent. Case closed. Let's hope they can get on with life now. Hope the money was paid with an NDA signed. The mothers former fiance just sounds trouble.

Case closed

exactly - so the media has no need to ever mention it again

Who bankrolling this dude, not his employer,the Fed may want know

Too, the US treasury, make it their business, when large amount of money is transacted in America, US Treasury Structuring Law

